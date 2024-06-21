WATCH | NDRF dog Jimmy does yoga to mark International Yoga Day

Friday saw tall leaders from across India and the world partake in yoga sessions to mark the 10th International Yoga Day.

While pictures of politicians and celebrities doing yoga flooded the internet, an unlikely candidate caught many people's attention—Jimmy the dog.

Trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Jimmy, a pariah dog, grabbed eyeballs on Friday by partaking in yoga sessions with the 13th battalion of the disaster response force.

Clad in matching colours, and standing tall beside his trainer, Jimmy was seen trying out various yoga poses (as best as he could), imitating the rest of the battalion as they tried out various asanas.