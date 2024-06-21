WATCH | NDRF dog Jimmy does yoga to mark International Yoga Day

Friday saw tall leaders from across India and the world partake in yoga sessions to mark the 10th International Yoga Day.
While pictures of politicians and celebrities doing yoga flooded the internet, an unlikely candidate caught many people's attention—Jimmy the dog.
Trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Jimmy, a pariah dog, grabbed eyeballs on Friday by partaking in yoga sessions with the 13th battalion of the disaster response force.
Clad in matching colours, and standing tall beside his trainer, Jimmy was seen trying out various yoga poses (as best as he could), imitating the rest of the battalion as they tried out various asanas.
From raising his arms high up to lying flat on the ground, Jimmy closely followed the rest of the battalion, and won many hearts on the internet.
The NDRF was among the many governmental agencies that took part in observing International Yoga Day—the BSF, too, held yoga camps at several locations as did the Indian Armed Forces.
International Yoga Day was recognised officially by the United Nations in 2014, since when it has been celebrated annually on June 21.
