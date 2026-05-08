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Watch | Painted fresh? Viral video allegedly shows woman colouring cucumbers green at Katihar railway station in Bihar

The viral clip triggered strong reactions online, with several users expressing concern over possible food adulteration and demanding action from authorities.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewshealthFood safetyTrendingfood adulterationcucumber

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