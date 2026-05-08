<p>A video circulating widely on social media has sparked outrage after it allegedly showed a woman dipping cucumbers into a green-coloured liquid before selling them at a railway station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/Bihar">Bihar</a>.</p><p>The clip, which is said to have been filmed at Katihar railway station, has reignited concerns over food safety and the quality of items sold at public transport hubs.</p><p>In the video, one woman can be seen cleaning cucumbers while another appears to dip them into a green solution. The footage shows a noticeable difference in the vegetables’ appearance before and after the process.</p><p>Sharing the video on X, a user wrote, “This video, which has gone viral on social media, is said to be from Katihar railway station, showing women painting cucumbers with green color.”</p>.<p>The viral clip triggered strong reactions online, with several users expressing concern over possible <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/food-adulteration">food adulteration</a> and demanding action from authorities.</p><p>“Now, I'll have to stop eating cucumbers too — especially the ones sold around railway stations,” one user commented.</p><p>Another wrote in Hindi, “Station-platforms pe papita, ananas, kheera ye sab khana khatarnak hai,” suggesting that consuming fruits such as papaya, pineapple and cucumber at railway stations could be unsafe.</p><p>Some users criticised the broader issue of adulteration in food products. “The rich also adulterate, and the poor too; the whole of India has become immersed in corruption and the vice of adulteration,” another comment read.</p><p>Several users also called for strict action against the woman seen in the video. “Catch her and send her to jail. She may be poor, but that does not justify risking someone else’s life,” one person wrote.</p>.Hyderabad police crack down on artificial mango ripening, warn public. <p>Others urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. “If vegetables are truly being polished with chemicals or dyes and sold at railway stations, this is not just deception but tampering with people's health. The administration and Food Safety Department should immediately investigate such cases,” a user said.</p><p>Another social media user claimed incidents like these have eroded public trust in food sold during train journeys. “People have stopped eating in trains altogether. Many no longer trust even drinking water unless absolutely necessary,” the comment read.</p><p>However, some users defended the woman, arguing that she should be warned rather than punished. “There’s nothing unusual in it. Similar colours are used in sweets like jalebi and laddu too,” one user wrote.</p><p>However<em>, Deccan Herald</em> could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims being made online.</p>