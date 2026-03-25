Watch| Panic buying triggers long queues at fuel stations; videos show people hoarding petrol, diesel in cookers, milk cans and water tankers

<p>Amid rumours of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=crude%20oil">fuel </a>shortage, people in various parts of the country have started to hoard petrol and diesel in kitchen appliances like cooker, kitchen jar, milk cans, water tanker, water bucket, and barrels. </p><p>Various videos from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gujarat%20">Gujarat</a>, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh showing people crowding petrol pumps to store fuel have gone viral on social media. </p><p>People also queued up with their vehicles in order to fill the tanks as rumours of shortage spread through social media. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, public-owned Bharat Petroleum on Wednesday in a statement said "Rumors of petrol and diesel shortages are completely unfounded. India has ample fuel reserves and supply chains are running normally," adding that supply chains are operating smoothly without disruption. </p><p>It said that India has stocks for petrol, diesel and ATF. Further, it urged citizens not to indulge in panic and unnecessary buying. </p><p>The Centre, too, reiterated that there is no shortage of fuel and warned people against panic buying. </p><p>Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said domestic LPG production has increased, with no reported dry-outs at distributorships, even as supply remains under pressure due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.</p><p>Though panic buying of petrol triggered by rumours led to unusually high sales in some areas, fuel retail outlets across the country remain fully functional, Sharma said. </p><p>Amid panic buying in Hyderabad, Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Tuesday said there is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in the city.</p><p>In a post on X, Sajjanar said adequate stocks are available and supply is running smoothly across the city.</p><p>"There is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in #Hyderabad. Adequate stocks are available and supply is running smoothly across the city. Citizens are requested not to panic or rush to fuel stations, as such actions may lead to unnecessary congestion and disruption," he said.</p><p>Hyderabad City Police is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all departments concerned, the Commissioner said.</p><p>Police further urged everyone to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing in rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure normalcy is maintained.</p>