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Watch| Panic buying triggers long queues at fuel stations; videos show people hoarding petrol, diesel in cookers, milk cans and water tankers

Various videos from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh showing people crowding petrol pumps to store fuel have gone viral on social media.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsCrude OildieselPetrolTrendingViral videos

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