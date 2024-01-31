Watch | Those who caused disruptions in Parliament will hardly be remembered: PM Modi

Targeting who he called "disruptive members of the Parliament", Modi referring to the interim budget said, "Those who contributed positively to the Parliament will be remembered by all. But those members who caused disruptions will hardly be remembered. This budget session is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. I urge all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best." The interim Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow (February 1).

"People hardly remember those (MPs) who are involved in ruckus, mischief. However, the Budget session is an opportunity to repent and leave some good footprints. I would like to urge all these MPs not to let go this opportunity," Modi added.

The PM further said, "Those who have a habit of being involved in ruckus and degrading the Constitutional values, all those honourable MPs must introspect in this last session (of this term)."