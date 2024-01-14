Watch: Truck slams vehicles, bystanders loot Rs 1.5 lakh from dying victim

An FIR will be registered regarding the incident and action will be taken, said DCP Suraj Kumar Rai.

Dharmendra's brother, Mahendra, went searching for him when he did not return home. That is when they found his bike and his bag lying on the road.

"His bag was lying open nearby, but there was no money in it. his wallet was also missing."

Mahendra continued, "It would have been acceptable if the people who took the money also helped him get treatment. they should have tried to take him to hospital," reported by The Times of India.

However, Dharmendra was declared brought dead when they took him to the hospital.

Disclaimer: DH has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.