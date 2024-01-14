Watch: Truck slams vehicles, bystanders loot Rs 1.5 lakh from dying victim

Recently, a speeding truck hit several vehicles in Agra, killing three people and leaving some injured.
A video of the incident that surfed on the internet shows bystanders crowd looting a person who met with an accident and was critically injured.
This incident happened with an Agra based businessman named Dharmendra Kumar Gupta, aged 46. Earlier this week Dharmendra met with an accident when a speeding truck collided with the vehicles in front of it, killing three people, including Dharmendra, who was a milk trader. He was returning home from Mathura on his bike when this happened.
According to his family, as reported by The Times of India, he was carrying cash with him worth Rs 1.5 lakh.
In the video it can be seen that after the accident the bystanders surrounded him and started debating whether they should hand over the money to the police or keep it to themselves.
An FIR will be registered regarding the incident and action will be taken, said DCP Suraj Kumar Rai.
Dharmendra's brother, Mahendra, went searching for him when he did not return home. That is when they found his bike and his bag lying on the road.
"His bag was lying open nearby, but there was no money in it. his wallet was also missing."
Mahendra continued, "It would have been acceptable if the people who took the money also helped him get treatment. they should have tried to take him to hospital," reported by The Times of India.
However, Dharmendra was declared brought dead when they took him to the hospital.
Disclaimer: DH has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.