Watch | Virat Kohli's lookalike mobbed by devotees for selfie in Ayodhya

Curiosity and excitement never evades an Indian. During the Ram temple inaugural ceremony, Indian international cricketer Virat Kohli's lookalike who had reached Ayodhya was mobbed by devotees who surrounded him to get a selfie, on Monday, January 22.

In a viral video shared on social media, the Kohli lookalike is seen dressed in blue with a cap and goggles. Initially, the lookalike was himself taking photos with the devotees. Later, the mob in the video is seen moving on a street surrounding Kohli's duplicate who seems to be much overwhelmed as he tries to grab his stand so the devotees can get a selfie with him.

Of the many famous invitees, Kohli also had received the invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. The cricketer's convoy was also spotted in Ayodhya a day ahead of the main event, and this video was circulated on the social media. According to an India Today report, lookalikes of a few other Indian personalities including Sachin Tendulkar were also spotted in Ayodhya during the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.