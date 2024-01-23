Watch | Virat Kohli's lookalike mobbed by devotees for selfie in Ayodhya

Curiosity and excitement never evades an Indian. During the Ram temple inaugural ceremony, Indian international cricketer Virat Kohli's lookalike who had reached Ayodhya was mobbed by devotees who surrounded him to get a selfie, on Monday, January 22.
In a viral video shared on social media, the Kohli lookalike is seen dressed in blue with a cap and goggles. Initially, the lookalike was himself taking photos with the devotees. Later, the mob in the video is seen moving on a street surrounding Kohli's duplicate who seems to be much overwhelmed as he tries to grab his stand so the devotees can get a selfie with him.
Of the many famous invitees, Kohli also had received the invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. The cricketer's convoy was also spotted in Ayodhya a day ahead of the main event, and this video was circulated on the social media. According to an India Today report, lookalikes of a few other Indian personalities including Sachin Tendulkar were also spotted in Ayodhya during the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.
While Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma reportedly did not attend the Ram temple inauguration on January 22, a glimpse of Kohli's lookalike seems to have been the substitute for the devotees. Former bowlers of India team Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble, and retired India Women’s captain Mithali Raj attended the ceremony.
Meanwhile, an official release from the Board of Control for Cricket on Monday confirmed that Kohli will miss the first two Tests of the India-England series— starting January 25. The release further said that Kohli has opted out of the series due to some personal reasons.
“Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons. Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” Sportskeeda quoted the excerpts from the release.
The BCCI further said that the replacement for Kohli is likely to be announced soon.