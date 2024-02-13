Watch | When Shashi Tharoor met his AI doppelgänger

Reflecting on his journey as a public figure, Tharoor highlighted the profound impact of his work and words on people's lives. He expressed gratitude for particularly young individuals who have drawn inspiration from his actions and ideas across various spheres, including international affairs, literature, and politics.

Touching upon the theme of plurality, a central focus of this year's MBIFL, Tharoor underscored the role of literature and storytelling in nurturing a diverse and inclusive society. He emphasised the importance of amplifying a multitude of voices and perspectives, both in literature and in democratic discourse.

When asked about his active presence on social media platforms, Tharoor remarked on the evolving nature of digital media and its influence on public opinion. He cautioned against the proliferation of echo chambers and the manipulation of online discourse by vested interests, urging for a more nuanced understanding of the digital landscape.

Beyond his public persona, Tharoor shared insights into his personal interests, revealing a passion for cricket and a fondness for theatre from his days as a student. Despite his busy schedule, Tharoor said these hobbies remain cherished aspects of his life.

Reflecting on the overall experience of interacting with his virtual self, Tharoor admitted to feeling a mixture of amusement and apprehension. While engaging with an AI-generated version of himself was novel, the Congress MP expressed concerns about the potential misuse of such technology in the future.

