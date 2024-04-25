Watch: Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath's view on inheritance tax goes viral after Sam Pitroda's comments

Currently, South Korea's inheritance tax rules are divided into five stages, with tax ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent of inheritance in each stage.

As per Tax Foundation, the only country among members of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development whose inheritance tax rate is higher is Japan—with 55 per cent. Both UK and USA have their inheritance tax rates at 40 per cent. France's inheritance tax rate is currently at 45 per cent.

What is the controversy regarding inheritance tax in India?

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Pitroda said that inheritance tax in America is an "interesting law" that does not exist in India.

"...In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has $100 million worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45% to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair. In India, you don't have that."