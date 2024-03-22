Water cannons, lathi-charge against AAP workers protesting Kejriwal's arrest in Haryana

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana units of the AAP staged protests against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest as police used water cannons and lathi-charged the protestors who tried to gherao Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra.

After Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP issued a nationwide call for protests against the BJP.

AAP workers in various cities raised slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging the saffron party was opposed to the “growing popularity” of Kejriwal.