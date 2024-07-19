Water level in reservoirs increases in country

New Delhi: Following incessant rainfall in Central and South India for the past several days, water levels in the country's key reservoirs, which had remained significantly low for more than three years, have risen.
According to the Central Water Commission, water levels in India’s 150 major reservoirs had risen to 52.722 billion cubic metres (BCM), or 29% of their total live storage capacity, by Thursday. As per the reservoir storage as of 27 June, live storage available in these reservoirs was 36.368 BCM, only 20% of these reservoirs' total live storage capacity. This improved from last Thursday’s 26 per cent.
Assam, Jharkhand, Tripura, Nagaland, Karnataka and Kerala, have better storage (in percentage) than last year for corresponding period.
Southern region :
As per reservoir storage bulletin dated 18.07.2024, the total live storage available in these reservoirs was 17.965 BCM, which was 34 per cent of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 23 per cent and Normal storage during corresponding period was 33 per cent of live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during current year is better than the storage of corresponding period of last year and is also better than Normal storage during the corresponding period.
Karnataka :
In Karnataka, Krishna and Cauvery basin has been receiving continuous rains for the past several days and reservoirs on these basins have more storage compared to last year. In the 16 key reservoirs water storage has increased by 51 per cent this year of their live storage capacity compared to last year. At present, these 16 reservoirs have 12.56 BCM water storage against 4.89 BCM last year. Compared to last ten years' storage, this year storage was average 10.08 BCM in these reservoirs, said the Commission.
Published 19 July 2024, 16:38 IST