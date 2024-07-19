Water level in reservoirs increases in country

New Delhi: Following incessant rainfall in Central and South India for the past several days, water levels in the country's key reservoirs, which had remained significantly low for more than three years, have risen.

According to the Central Water Commission, water levels in India’s 150 major reservoirs had risen to 52.722 billion cubic metres (BCM), or 29% of their total live storage capacity, by Thursday. As per the reservoir storage as of 27 June, live storage available in these reservoirs was 36.368 BCM, only 20% of these reservoirs' total live storage capacity. This improved from last Thursday’s 26 per cent.

Assam, Jharkhand, Tripura, Nagaland, Karnataka and Kerala, have better storage (in percentage) than last year for corresponding period.