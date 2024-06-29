Water woes in India’s ties with its neighbours

With the leaders of Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Bhutan, Seychelles, and the Maldives witnessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9, New Delhi signalled that ‘Neighbourhood First’ would continue to guide the foreign policy of his government in its third term.

One of the seven neighbourhood leaders, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, came to New Delhi again less than a fortnight later – this time on a bilateral state visit. Among the significant takeaways of the Modi-Hasina meeting at Hyderabad House was the announcement that New Delhi and Dhaka had constituted a joint technical committee to start discussion for the renewal of the 1996 Ganges Water Treaty, which would expire in 2026. But just hours after Sheikh Hasina returned to Dhaka, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal started alleging that the Centre had not consulted the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before moving ahead to start negotiations for the renewal of the treaty. Banerjee wrote to Modi the next day, stating that the Centre’s “unilateral” move “without consultation and the opinion of the state government” was “neither acceptable nor desirable”.

This is not the first time that the chief minister of West Bengal objected to a water-sharing deal between India and Bangladesh. She had in September 2011 opted out of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s entourage to Dhaka, protesting against New Delhi’s bid to strike a deal with Sheikh Hasina’s government for sharing of water of Teesta, another common river between India and Bangladesh. She had then argued that the farmers of West Bengal depend much on the water of Teesta and the deal would hit them hard. Her protest had stalled the signing of the agreement on Teesta.

She reiterated it in her letter to the prime minister on June 23. “I would like to bring to your notice that river morphology has changed in the eastern part of India and Bangladesh over many years which has deprived West Bengal and negatively impacted the water availability in the state,” she wrote to Modi.

If Banerjee holds her ground, New Delhi may not be able to move ahead to renew the Ganges Water Treaty with Dhaka too; not only causing embarrassment for Modi and Hasina but also leading to stress in bilateral relations.

New Delhi perhaps couldn’t have had a friendlier government in Dhaka than the one headed by Hasina, who early this year led her Awami League to another cakewalk victory in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. “She is being criticised by her political rivals for her government’s good ties with New Delhi,” Sreeradha Datta, a professor at O P Jindal Global University, said. “The agreements for the sharing of water of the common rivers like the Teesta and the Ganges are critical for her to counter some of that criticism and to convince people that a friendly relation with India is good for Bangladesh.”

One of the other significant takeaways of the Modi-Hasina meeting on June 22 was New Delhi’s commitment to provide financial support to Dhaka for implementing a project for the conservation and comprehensive management of Teesta in Bangladesh. The two prime ministers also agreed that India would send a technical team to discuss the project. India’s move was intended to dissuade Bangladesh from accepting China’s offer of a $ 1 billion soft loan for implementing the project. But soon after the West Bengal chief minister objected to the move to renew the 1996 Ganges Water Treaty, Hasina told journalists in Dhaka that her government would evaluate the offers of both India and China.

If Beijing gets to play a role in a project in Bangladesh close to the border of India and the strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor, the narrow stretch of land linking northeastern states with the rest of the country, it is undoubtedly a major security concern for India.

An advantage for Pakistan

Islamabad has already been accusing India of waging a “water war” against Pakistan. If domestic politics now stops New Delhi from clinching water-sharing deals with a friendly neighbour like Bangladesh, Pakistan is likely to cite it as a vindication of its allegations against India. “It will certainly reinforce Pakistan’s propaganda against India,” Sharat Sabharwal, New Delhi’s former envoy to Islamabad, said.

The Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which India and Pakistan signed in 1960, survived many flashpoints in the perpetual conflict between the two neighbours. But India in January 2023 served a notice to Pakistan, seeking modification of the IWT. New Delhi’s move came amid Pakistan’s objection over India’s 330 MW Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project and 850 MW Ratle Hydro Electric Project. The two sides had differences over the mode to settle the disputes over the two projects.

“The problem is not so much the word of the treaty as the deep trust deficit between the two countries. A cooperative spirit and a more normal bilateral relationship would have resulted in much better use of the waters covered by the treaty, for example through joint hydroelectric projects on both sides,” said Sabharwal.

No water-sharing pact with China

India and China do not have a water-sharing agreement for the transboundary rivers. The bilateral MoUs for China to share hydrological data about Brahmaputra (Yaluzangbu or Tsangpo in China) and Sutlej (Lungqen Zangbo) with India have not been renewed since 2018 and 2023 respectively as the bilateral relations nosedived over the military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. China has so far been building only run-of-the-river hydroelectric projects on Yaluzangbu or Tsangpo without blocking water flow to India. New Delhi, however, cannot rest assured. “As and when significant dialogue restarts, river water agreements could be low-hanging fruits but, at the moment, I don't see any great prospects,” Jabin T Jacob, associate professor of international relations at Shiv Nadar University, said.

“India has an exemplary record of accommodating the interests of lower riparian states through water sharing agreements on the Indus (with Pakistan) and on the Ganges (with Bangladesh); even while water remains a deeply contested issue in other parts of Asia,” Sanjay Bhattacharyya, a former Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, said.