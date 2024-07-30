Wayanad tragedy: What are the most devastating landslides to ever hit India?

A series of devastating landslides wreaked havoc in Kerala's Wayanad on the wee hours of Tuesday, July 30, causing widespread destruction in and around the place. The landslide first hit the Mundakai and Chooralmala areas, around 20 kilometres from Kalpetta town of Wayanad. At least 66 bodies have been recovered so far, with more than hundreds reported missing. The death toll is likely to increase, as per latest reports.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway with teams from the NDRF, Army and Air Force teams rushing to the spot. As Wayanad reels from the catastrophic effects of the landslides, we take a look at the worst landslides to ever hit India:
Kedarnath, Uttarakhand (2013)
The Kedarnath landslide, which occurred in June 2013 as a result of cloudbursts bringing about torrential rains and severe flooding, is likely the worst landslide in India's recorded history. More than 5,000 people were killed with severe, large-scale damage and destruction.
Malin, Maharashtra (2014)
As many as 151 people died due to a landslide caused by incessant rainfall in Malin village, Maharashtra in 2014. Over 40 houses were destroyed.
Shillong, Meghalaya (2011)
After heavy rains, Meghalaya's Shillong was hit by a landslide in 2011 that killed more than 20 people, while injuring several others.
Kerala isn't a stranger to landslides. In 2019, the state's Kottayam district was hit by a landslide caused due to excessive rainfall and soil erosions. The death toll was at least 15, while several others were injured.
Manipur experienced devastating landslides in 2022, that killed over 40 people and injured many more. This was an after-effect of heavy rains across the state including the capital city of Imphal.
Published 30 July 2024, 10:13 IST