Wayanad tragedy: What are the most devastating landslides to ever hit India?

A series of devastating landslides wreaked havoc in Kerala's Wayanad on the wee hours of Tuesday, July 30, causing widespread destruction in and around the place. The landslide first hit the Mundakai and Chooralmala areas, around 20 kilometres from Kalpetta town of Wayanad. At least 66 bodies have been recovered so far, with more than hundreds reported missing. The death toll is likely to increase, as per latest reports.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway with teams from the NDRF, Army and Air Force teams rushing to the spot. As Wayanad reels from the catastrophic effects of the landslides, we take a look at the worst landslides to ever hit India: