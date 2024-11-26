Home
WCD minister to launch national campaign to eradicate child marriage

At the launch, Annpurna Devi will lead a collective pledge against child marriage, with the campaign expected to engage over 25 crore citizens nationwide.
PTI
26 November 2024

26 November 2024
