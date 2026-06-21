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'We are holding the fort': Abhijeet Dipke continue overnight Jantar Mantar protest against NEET paper leak; urges public to join

Dipke had said the protesters would remain at Jantar Mantar until an alternative venue was provided.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewsEducationprotestJantar MantarNEETPaper LeakCockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

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