'We are holding the fort': Abhijeet Dipke continue overnight Jantar Mantar protest against NEET paper leak; urges public to join

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)</a> founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhijeet-dipke">Abhijeet Dipke</a> and his supporters continued their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar through the night, demanding the resignation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan</a> over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET paper leak controversy</a>.</p>.<p>The demonstration entered its second day on Sunday, with Dipke urging more people to join the agitation and calling on NEET re-exam candidates to participate after completing their examinations.</p>.<p>"We are holding the fort but without your support this movement won't be successful," Dipke said in an appeal to the public.</p>.<p>The protest continued despite Delhi Police directing demonstrators to vacate the venue after the permission granted for the gathering expired at 5 pm on Saturday. Police said continuing the protest beyond the permitted hours violated the conditions under which approval had been granted and warned of possible legal action.</p>.<p>Dipke, however, said the protesters would remain at Jantar Mantar until an alternative venue was provided.</p>.<p>In a series of posts on X, he appealed to the police not to stop people from reaching the protest site, stating that they are peacefully seeking justice for students who allegedly died by suicide. "We are not doing anything wrong, we are just seeking justice for the students who committed suicide," he said.</p>.<p>The protesters also accused authorities of restricting access to basic facilities. They claimed that lights at the venue had been switched off and access to food, water and washrooms had been curtailed.</p>.<p>Dipke later requested authorities to restore water supply to public toilets, alleging that there had been no water supply since Saturday night.</p>.<p>Later, protesters said drinking water facilities had been restored and lights at the site had been switched back on.</p>.<p>As the night progressed, supporters remained gathered at Jantar Mantar, raising slogans and carrying placards demanding accountability and Pradhan's resignation. Dipke continued addressing the crowd and urged more people to join the protest.</p>.<p>He reiterated that the agitation would remain peaceful and said dialogue with the Centre was still possible if accountability was fixed and the education minister stepped down.</p>.<p>The protest began on Saturday amid heavy security arrangements, including police deployment, barricades, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV surveillance</a> and personnel equipped with body cameras.</p>.<p>Hundreds of supporters, many of them young people, assembled at Jantar Mantar after Dipke called on participants to bring "thali and chammach". Protesters were seen banging plates and spoons while raising slogans against the government and demanding Pradhan's resignation.</p>.<p>Dipke has also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak controversy and the cancellation of the examination.</p>.<p>"If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest," he had told supporters earlier.</p>.<p>Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who attended the protest, announced that he would begin a hunger strike on June 27 if Pradhan did not resign.</p>.<p>The demonstration marks the second protest organised by the CJP at Jantar Mantar over alleged repeated examination paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government.</p>