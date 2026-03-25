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'We are not dalaal nation': Govt hits out at Pakistan at all-party meet on West Asia crisis

The sources added that the government refuted the Opposition's charge that New Delhi was silent on the situation, asserting that "we are commenting and responding".
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanS JaishankarWest Asia

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