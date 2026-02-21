Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

We are studying all developments: Commerce ministry on US Supreme Court's tariff ruling

"We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard," it said.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsUnited StatesTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us