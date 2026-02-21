<p>New Delhi: The Indian government is studying the developments on the US tariff and their implications, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.</p>.<p>"We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has also addressed a press conference in this regard," it said.</p>.Asian economies weigh impact of fresh Trump tariff moves, confusion.<p>"Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," the ministry added.</p>