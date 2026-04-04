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'We don't want money': Kin of Air India crash victims write to PM Modi seeking black box data

Around 30 bereaved families from across Gujarat met in Ahmedabad on Saturday and wrote a letter to the Prime Minister.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaNarendra Modiair india crash

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