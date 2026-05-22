<p>After irregularities were detected in the conduct of the NEET-UG, the government had to take "tough decisions", declared Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> on Friday. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Pradhan</a> went on to say that the government is committed to ensuring that the retest scheduled to be held on June 21 remains "100 per cent error-free" as authorities did not want even a single deserving student to lose their rightful seat because of the "examination mafia".</p><p>He was addressing the Jagran Bharat Education Conclave 2026.</p>.NEET-UG paper row: Parliamentary panel grills top NTA officials; defiant exam body refuses to call it 'leak'.<p>Pradhan said around 22 lakh students have suffered "mental anguish" due to the controversy surrounding the medical-entrance exam and the government is committed to fixing the system.</p>.<p>"Twenty-two lakh children have gone through immense mental anguish. Understanding that anguish and taking responsibility, I am saying this today, we had to take some tough decisions," he said.</p>.<p>The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.</p>.<p>Pradhan said the government decided to cancel the examination after finding that "some assessments had been compromised".</p>.<p>"We did not want even a single student to be deprived of their rightful seat because of the conspiracy of those involved in irregularities in the education system and the examination mafia," he said.</p>.<p>The minister acknowledged the criticism over the handling of the issue but said the government is prepared to face the challenge.</p>.<p>"We are facing criticism and challenges, and I accept that. But it is our responsibility to set the system right. It is not our duty to shut our eyes and turn away from the problem," he said.</p>.<p>The education minister further said the government is committed to ensuring a smoother conduct of the re-examination scheduled on June 21.</p>.<p>"For the examination scheduled on June 21, it is our responsibility to ensure that it is 100 per cent error-free," he said. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>