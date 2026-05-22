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'We had to take some tough decisions': Pradhan says govt aims to make NEET-UG retest 100% error-free

"Twenty-two lakh children have gone through immense mental anguish. Understanding that anguish and taking responsibility, I am saying this today, we had to take some tough decisions," he said.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsEducationNEETDharmendra Pradhan

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