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We have allowed some ships: Iranian envoy Fathali on passage of vessels via Strait of Hormuz

Fathali, however, did not specify the number of vessels that have been allowed to pass through.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 20:52 IST
India NewsIranStrait of Hormuz

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