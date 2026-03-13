<p>New Delhi: Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Iranian ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Saturday said Iran has "allowed some ships" to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic trade route.</p>.<p>He, however, did not specify the number of vessels that have been allowed to pass through.</p>.<p>During an interactive session held at the India Today Conclave 2026, Fathali was asked if Iran has "allowed passage to Indian ships" stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and for how many days, given the looming LPG shortage, and the series of telephonic conversations between the foreign ministers of the two countries.</p>.<p>"Yes, we have allowed, but let me not tell how many," he said.</p>.PM Modi could have become 'vishwaguru' by sending message of peace: Akhilesh Yadav amid Iran conflict.<p>During the session, Fathali made the remarks largely in Persian, which was interpreted in English by Javad Hosseini, the deputy chief of mission at the Iranian embassy in India.</p>.<p>As several India-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Fathali on Friday had told reporters that "we will try our best" to resolve the issue.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, a senior official in the shipping ministry said two Indian ships -- Shivalik and Nanda Devi -- carrying LPG from the Gulf countries crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday morning, raising the number of Indian vessels safely passing through the war-hit, narrow shipping lane to three.</p>.<p>The remaining 22 ships on the west side of the strait are on standby as the Indian government engages with governments in the region to ensure their safe passage.</p>.<p>India imports 60 per cent of its LPG needs, with 85-90 per cent of this being sourced from Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which use the Strait of Hormuz as a transit for shipping oil and gas. The strait has been effectively closed since the first week of March.</p>.<p>The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic narrow sea lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.</p>.<p>During the interactive session, Fathali also emphasised that Iran and India have historical relations, and added, "I believe Iran and India also have common interests." "I also believe if there is any rift or gap between these two countries, their enemies will use it... Both sides have the maturity that they can handle these political and social issues together and solve everything," he said.</p>.<p>He was also asked about the phone call on Thursday night between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which they discussed the "serious situation" in West Asia.</p>.<p>"We are now supporting each other," Fathali said, and asserted that Indians also feel the pain Iranians are suffering. "We have to enhance the relationship between India and Iran.</p>.<p>The Iranian envoy, when asked if the country anticipated such an attack, said, "Iran is ready for negotiations and the war. But we prefer negotiations... We had entered into negotiations. But, despite well intentions..." Fathali said Iran is "ready for this war", and reiterated that "you can start, but you cannot finish".</p>.<p>The West Asia conflict began after the US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.</p>.<p>Iran, in retaliation, attacked several Gulf nations hosting American military bases, impacting global aviation operations, oil prices and triggering a looming energy crisis.</p>.<p>On the killing of Khamenei, the envoy said, "We have lost our great figure, our great leader, and I want to say that... great father." "His Eminence stood on the right side of history... Iranian people and all free nations are deeply saddened over this martyrdom," he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in India, in a post on X, on Saturday said, "Following repeated requests from charitable and benevolent members among our Indian brothers and sisters to provide humanitarian assistance to Iranian compatriots affected by the ongoing war, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi hereby announces the following bank account number for the deposit of intended cash donations." "Bank Account Name: Embassy of Iran Bank Account Number: 11084232535 IFS Code: SBIN0000691 If you wish, you may also send the screenshot or payment receipt via WhatsApp to: +91 98998 12318," it said. </p>