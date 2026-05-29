'We should not disappoint youngsters': Supreme Court raps NTA, stresses accountability for NEET-UG paper leak

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme%20court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday lashed out at the National Testing Agency, stressing accountability for the lapses in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG</a> paper leak issue. </p><p>The apex court said that the situation was “actually very traumatic” not only for the students but for their families as well if something like this happened.</p><p>“We should not disappoint our youngsters,” a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said while hearing pleas on the matter, including one seeking a direction to replace or restructure the National Testing Agency (NTA) with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance examination.</p><p>The bench asked the NTA to learn from how the UPSC exams are conducted. "UPSC has never been a situation, you need to learn," it said. </p>.'No lessons learnt from previous incidents': Supreme Court to NTA on NEET paper leak, seeks response from Centre & agencies.<p>Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the government is serious about the concerns of the youths and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally supervising the situation. </p><p>"The real problem won't stop till actual accountability arises,” the bench observed.</p><p>“It is actually very traumatic if something like this happens, not just for the students, but also their families and everybody,” the bench said, adding, “They invest so much emotion.” </p><p>Mehta said that there are new mechanisms in place for the NEET-UG re-test scheduled for June 21.</p><p>The apex court asked the Centre to file an affidavit in the matter, the bench posted the matter for hearing in the second week of July.</p><p>On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG examination held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, while the CBI is investigating the matter. </p><p>A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.</p><p>In 2024, when the NEET-UG paper was allegedly leaked, the top court had refused to cancel the test but passed various directions aimed at tackling paper leaks and also a criterion for cancelling public exams. </p>