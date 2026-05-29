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'We should not disappoint youngsters': Supreme Court raps NTA, stresses accountability for NEET-UG paper leak

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the government is serious about the concerns of the youths and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally supervising the situation.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 10:12 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEETNTA

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