'We should stop buying your equipment!': Piyush Goyal's response to German Vice Chancellor goes viral

<p>Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's angst against China is well known. But his latest remarks saw German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck on the receiving end too.</p><p>At a recent seminar, Goyal had recently, without naming China, had urged the European Union (EU) to look at Indian standards from the lens of a European country and not from the lens of a third country, which may not be giving India equal and commensurate access to domestic products.</p><p>Now in a Delhi metro ride with Habeck, he went a step further suggesting that India might just stop buying German tunnel boring machines if China keeps causing supply snags.</p><p>In the report carried by <a href="https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/trends/story/we-should-stop-buying-german-piyush-goyals-china-jab-on-delhi-metro-stuns-german-vc-his-response-451813-2024-10-28">Business Today</a>, the exchange, which was caught on video and which has since gone viral, sees Goyal mentioning that China's recent moves were disrupting the global market leader in mechanized tunnelling — Herrenknecht's — machine sales in India. </p><p>When a surprised Habeck asked, "They are producing in China?" </p><p>Goyal in a tit-for-tat response said, "We should stop buying German equipment now." </p><p>Habeck was quick to respond back, saying, "I think I should listen to you."</p><p>The conversation which left netizens in splits took place when the two leaders were on their way to the YashoBhoomi Convention Centre, ahead of a formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p><p>It may be recalled that at the recent Asia-Pacific Conference held in the national capital, the German official had highlighted India's key role on the global stage, calling it "one of the most important partners in the region and the world" while stressing the EU's commitment to pursuing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. </p><p>He had also mentioned that agriculture was the most problematic area when it comes to the negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the EU. </p><p>The two officials were later seen signing agreements at Hyderabad House. It seems that no offense was taken from Goyal's candid comments and the Metro chat might just have been friendly banter, after all!</p>