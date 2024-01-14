We understand your pain, will bring back, peace: Rahul to people of Manipur

Thoubal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from here in Manipur with a promise to bring peace and harmony in the ethnic violence-hit state.

The violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May last year has claimed more than 180 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

Addressing a public meeting in Thoubal, which is south of Manipur capital Imphal, Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying perhaps for the BJP and the RSS, Manipur was not a part of India.