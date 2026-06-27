Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

We want 'BJP-mukt Ram': Uddhav Thackeray attacks saffron party over Ram Temple donations row

We reject BJP's Hindutva of looting temples, says Uddhav
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 08:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 08:37 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsUddhav ThackerayRam Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us