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'Weapon of Mass Distraction': Congress slams PM Modi's push for increasing Lok Sabha seats

General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said the proposal was being pushed through in Parliament on April 16-18 without 'meaningful consultations and widespread public debate'.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha

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