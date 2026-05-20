'Welcome to Rome': Giorgia Meloni greets 'friend' PM Modi as he arrives in Italy, shares selfie from Colosseum

Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them. This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).… pic.twitter.com/vJ42n7OZ6K
Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy. He was warmly received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio… pic.twitter.com/Vo96mWmPnO