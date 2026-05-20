Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Welcome to Rome': Giorgia Meloni greets 'friend' PM Modi as he arrives in Italy, shares selfie from Colosseum

Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 02:51 IST
India NewsRomeNarendra ModiPM ModiItalyGiorgia MeloniTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us