Well deserved, poignant acknowledgment of a 'national hero's life': Leaders hail Bharat Ratna to Advani

New Delhi: Congratulatory messages poured in from various quarters as BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani's name was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on Saturday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement, Union ministers and top leaders of the BJP and its allies said the award to Advani is "well deserved" and serves as a poignant acknowledgment of a "national hero's life" devoted to the service of the nation.

They also thanked the prime minister for the government's decision.

Congratulating Advani, Modi said, "One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental."