'We're the most famous couple on Instagram': Giorgia Meloni to PM Modi on 'Melodi' buzz at G7 meet

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>is currently in France attending the G7 Summit. While there are updates and discussions on various issues there, one of the headlines to come out of the gathering is the 'Melodi' buzz. </p><p>Interaction between PM Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, has caught the attention of netizens on social media. </p><p>A video of their conversation is making rounds on online platforms, while the audio is not very clear, PM Modi seems to address 'Melodi's' popularity on social media. </p><p>To this, Meloni can be heard saying, "Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram".</p>.<p>'Melodi' was trending on social media just last month after PM Modi during a trip to Rome, gifted a packet of Melody toffee to Meloni. </p><p>Posting the clip on Instagram, Meloni was seen holding up the toffees and saying, "Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift, a very very good toffee," before both leaders burst into laughter over the now-famous 'Melodi' wordplay associated with them online.</p>.Handshakes all around: PM Modi meets Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron at G7 Summit.<p>The hashtag 'Melodi', a combination of Modi and Meloni's surnames, first gained attention during the COP28 Summit in Dubai in 2023, when Meloni posted a picture with the Indian prime minister captioned: "Good friends at COP28," along with the hashtag 'Melodi'.</p>