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'We're the most famous couple on Instagram': Giorgia Meloni to PM Modi on 'Melodi' buzz at G7 meet

Video of their conversation is making rounds on online platforms, while the audio is not very clear, PM Modi seems to address 'Melodi's' popularity on social media.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiGiorgia MeloniTrending

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