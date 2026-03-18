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West Asia conflict: Air India, AI Express, IndiGo resume flights to Dubai

Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have resumed flights to Dubai while services to a few other cities in the region remain suspended.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsAir IndiaIndiGo AirlinesMiddle East

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