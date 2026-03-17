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West Asia conflict | Air India to have 36 additional flights to Frankfurt, London

Together, these flights will add 10,012 seats on the five routes, further boosting capacity.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsAir IndiaWest Asia

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