<p>Mumbai: Amid continued high demand for international travel due to the ongoing situation in the West Asia region, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> will continue to operate additional flights to key destinations in Europe and North America through 19-28 March 2026.</p><p>Between March 19 and 28, 2026, Air India will operate 36 extra flights on the Delhi-London (Heathrow), Mumbai-London (Heathrow), Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Zurich and Delhi-Toronto routes. </p>.Air India cancels 28 flights to Europe, US, Canada for March 1.<p>Together, these flights will add 10,012 seats on the five routes, further boosting capacity and providing more choice to travellers when travel options remain limited, an Air India spokesperson said. </p><p>These services follow Air India’s recently announced capacity augmentation between March 10 and 18 with 78 additional flights on nine routes. </p>