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West Asia Conflict | Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder

However, the price of domestic cooking gas LPG, used in household kitchens, remains unchanged.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 05:47 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 05:47 IST
India NewsLPGCrude OilWest Asiaprices

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