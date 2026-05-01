West Asia Conflict | Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder

<p>Amid the continuing conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> and rising global energy prices, the price of commercial LPG was increased by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third consecutive monthly hike.</p><p>With the revision, a 19-kg commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG cylinder </a>used by hotels, restaurants and other establishments now costs a record Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi, up from Rs 2,078.50.</p><p>Commercial LPG prices were previously raised by Rs 195.50 per cylinder on April 1 and by Rs 114.50 on March 1. With the latest revision, rates have climbed by a total of Rs 1,303 over the past three hikes.</p>.No change in ATF price for domestic airlines; petrol, diesel, LPG rates steady. <p>However, the price of domestic cooking gas LPG, used in household kitchens, remains unchanged. Domestic LPG rates were last increased by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, taking the price in Delhi to Rs 913.</p><p>State-owned oil marketing companies, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-oil-corporation-limited">Indian Oil Corporation</a>, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and exchange rates.</p><p>Global crude oil prices have surged nearly 50 per cent after the West Asia war disrupted energy supply chains.</p>