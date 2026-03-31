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West Asia conflict | 'Congress busy inciting people like political vultures': PM Modi slams opposition amid ongoing unrest

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Modi said they want to spread anarchy.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiWest Asia

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