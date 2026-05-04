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West Asia conflict | Fertiliser subsidy likely to surpass 1.71 lakh crore budget estimate

Despite supply chain disruptions caused by the regional crisis, the fertiliser availability for the kharif 2026 season remains “strong and stable”.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsWest AsiafertiliserureaKharif

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