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West Asia conflict | Govt announces credit line guarantee scheme for airlines, MSMEs

The scheme -- expected to help in providing additional credit flow of Rs 2.55 lakh crore, including Rs 5,000 crore for airlines -- was approved by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 22:07 IST
India NewsAirlinesMSMEsWest AsiaConflict

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