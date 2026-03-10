<p>Navi Mumbai: Consignments of fruits like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banana">banana</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/grape">grape</a>s, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/watermelon">watermelon</a>s and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pomegranate">pomegranate</a>s, and the bulb onion, are stranded in the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (also known as Nhava Sheva Port) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>'s Raigad district in the wake of the war involving the alliance of Israel-US and Iran and its impact on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and West Asia-North Africa (WANA) region. </p><p>The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the premier container handling port in India, accounts for around 50 per cent of the total containerised cargo volume, across the major ports of India. </p><p>In fact, it was peak season for exports of banana, grapes, melons, pomegranates, or onions to the Gulf region as it coincides with the holy month of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramadan">Ramadan</a>. </p><p>In view of the situation in West Asia and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, the exporters are in a difficult position. </p><p>Container-trucks could be seen lined up along the route to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, which occupies a prominent place among the most modern ports in India. </p><p>“The situation is really bad and it will take time to recover,” said most of the exporters, while speaking to <em>DH</em>, about the plug-in and demurrage charges at the port while pointing out that many of the produce were offloaded at the domestic markets. </p><p>Nearly 1,000 containers of various commodities are stuck - compounding problems for exporters and producers. </p>.Iran war posing hurdles in supply chain; industries in Sambhajinagar facing delays in export.<p>Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane is reviewing the situation constantly, sources said. </p><p>“During Ramzan, the maximum fruit exports from the JNPA are to Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Dubai. The vessels are not going now. Those which had gone had not returned because of the situation. More than 600 containers are struck,” said Pramod Nirmal, a leading banana exporter speaking about the situation along the Strait of Hormuz. </p><p>Some of the ships are being routed via the Cape of Good Hope, he added.</p><p>Heavy costs and ground handling charges are bleeding the exports, Nirmal said, adding that the shipping lines are not at all sympathetic to the exporters in the time of crisis. </p><p>“Iran has its own onion production. However, the supplies to other Gulf countries are affected,” said Vikas Singh, one of the biggest onion exporters.</p><p>"There is no clarity on when shipping companies will resume accepting cargo. This delay could severely impact not just exporters, but the entire agricultural sector in Maharashtra,” said Singh. </p><p>According to latest reports, about 200 containers of grapes and pomegranates are reportedly stuck near the Strait of Hormuz due to heightened security concerns and shipping disruptions. </p><p>“The exporters as well as onion growers area affected,” said Bharat Dighole, the founder-president of Maharashtra State Onion Producers’ Association, who pointed out that 150-plus containers of onions are stranded. </p>