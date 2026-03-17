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West Asia conflict: IIMA relocates 35 Dubai MBA students to Ahmedabad amid war fears

Most of the 35 students who are either Indians or have India origins have been shifted to its Ahmedabad campus in view of the ongoing conflict.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsAhmedabadIIMIIM AhmedabadWest AsiaIIMA

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