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West Asia Conflict | India boosts 5-kg LPG supply, accelerates PNG rollout amid disruption

Over 424,000 new PNG connections have been activated since March, with more than 30,000 consumers surrendering LPG connections.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 14:54 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 14:54 IST
India NewsIranLPGWest AsiawarStrait of Hormuz

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