Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia conflict: Indian airlines cancel over 350 flights on March 1

At least 100 international flights have been cancelled at the Delhi airport during the day, which included 60 international departures and 40 arrivals.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 11:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsIranAir IndiaflightsIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us