<p>New Delhi: A total of 350 international flights operated by Indian airlines, including 225 being operated from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi </a>and Mumbai airports, were cancelled on Sunday due to airspace restrictions in West Asia following the US-Israel attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iran</a>, disturbing the travel plans of hundreds of fliers, including many who were returning to work.</p><p>Early Sunday morning, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Indian operators were expected to cancel 444 international flights during the day due to the developments in the region. On Saturday, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled.</p><p>The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is in close coordination with airlines, airport operators and other stakeholders to proactively monitor the situation and facilitate necessary passenger support. It said 350 flights were cancelled on Sunday.</p>.Air India cancels 28 flights to Europe, US, Canada for March 1.<p>At least 100 international flights have been cancelled at the Delhi airport during the day, which included 60 international departures and 40 arrivals have been cancelled. In Mumbai, 125 flights -- -- 67 departures and 58 arrivals -- were cancelled. </p><p>"Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East, west-bound international flights may experience disruptions or schedule changes," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said.</p><p>The four airports in Kerala from where there is a substantial number of fliers to West Asia saw a large number of flights getting cancelled. The Thiruvananthapuram airport saw 26 flights getting cancelled on Sunday and another 11 on Saturday while 35 flights in Kochi, 10 in Kozhikode and six in Kannur airport.</p><p>According to IndiGo website, 166 flights were cancelled on Sunday, while it has announced cancellation of 162 services on Monday and 42 on Tuesday.</p><p>Air India has announced cancellation of 22 more international services for Sunday, taking the total number of overseas flight cancellations announced so far to 50.</p><p>Flights to and from Mumbai-London, Delhi- Birmingham, Delhi-Amsterdam, Delhi-Zurich, Delhi-Milan, Delhi-Vienna and Bengaluru-London (Heathrow) have been cancelled, Air India said. Other cancelled flights are on Delhi-Copenhagen, Delhi-London (Heathrow) and Delhi-Frankfurt routes.</p>