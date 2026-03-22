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West Asia conflict: Indian cos facing shipment delays, key raw material shortages, says CII

According to CII, the Indian industry is adapting to the shocks by accelerating energy diversification, optimising supply chains and protecting jobs.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsCIIWest Asia

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