West Asia conflict | Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? India calls it 'baseless and fabricated'
The clarification came after former US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, during an interview with a US-based conservative television channel, One America News Network, said that the US was using Indian naval bases in its war against Iran.
Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. pic.twitter.com/xiFWnkoXBk
Claim: On a US-based channel, One America News Network (@OANN), former U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor made a statement suggesting that the United States is using Indian naval bases to attack Iran, amidst the ongoing Iran-US conflict.#PIBFactCheck: