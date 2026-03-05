Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia conflict | Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? India calls it 'baseless and fabricated'

The clarification came after former US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, during an interview with a US-based conservative television channel, One America News Network, said that the US was using Indian naval bases in its war against Iran.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 05:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsUnited StatesMinistry of External AffairsFact-checkMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us