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West Asia conflict | Just like during Covid-19, we need to be ready again: Key highlights of PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

'Indian missions in the affected region are extending all possible help to out people,' PM Modi said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentLok SabhaWest Asia

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