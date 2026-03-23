<p>Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>spoke in the Lok Sabha on Monday, highlighting the key aspects of the war. </p><p>In his speech PM Modi said nearly 1,000 Indians have returned home safely from Iran, including over 700 medical students. "Indians in West Asia being extended required assistance; I spoke twice with most government heads in the region," he said. </p><p>"Indian missions in the affected region are extending all possible help to out people," he added. </p><p>Addressing the issue of LPG shortage in the country, the PM said the government is prioritising domestic use of LPG. "It has been our focus to ensure that the public faces the least hardships, due to LPG supply disruption," he said. </p><p>"60 per cent of LPG is imported into India; government is giving priority to domestic use and increasing production," he added.</p>.Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | West Asia conflict will have significant impact on global economy: Centre.<p>Further he said all law enforcement agencies have been kept on alert to maintain law and order, and security arrangements are being further strengthened. </p><p>"India’s effort is to encourage all sides to reach a peaceful resolution at the earliest. Given the ongoing war, the challenging global situation may persist for a long time, and we must remain prepared and united. Just as we faced the Covid-19 period, we need to be ready to respond in a similar manner again," he said. </p><p>Additionally, the PM added that India has opposed attacks on energy and transport infrastructure. </p><p>He said, "Attacks on commercial ships and disruptions to international waterways, including trade through the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. India is making continuous diplomatic efforts to ensure the safe movement of Indian vessels even amid the ongoing conflict."</p><p>He added India has always raised the voice in favour of of humanity and peace, and believe that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions.</p><p>"All our efforts are aimed at reducing tensions and ending the conflict. Any threat to human life is not in the interest of humanity, and India is urging all sides to reach a peaceful resolution at the earliest," PM Modi said.</p>