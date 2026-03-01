Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia conflict: No immediate oil disruption for India; price volatility, macro impact seen

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, handles nearly 20 per cent of global petroleum liquids and about a fifth of global LNG shipments.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 13:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 13:03 IST
India NewsIranOilOil price

Follow us on :

Follow Us