Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia conflict | Oppn MPs stage protest in Parliament complex demanding full-fledged debate

Opposition MPs staged a protest near the Makar Dwar of Parliament with a huge banner which read -- "Gulf burning, oil shock. Indians stranded. India needs leadership -- not silence."
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 07:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 07:39 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsS JaishankarMallikarjun KhargeIndian Parliament

Follow us on :

Follow Us