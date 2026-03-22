<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>will chair a meeting Sunday evening with senior ministers to review to take stock of petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors in view of the evolving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> situation, sources have said.</p>.<p>The focus of the meeting is to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country, and the government is taking proactive steps to this end, they said.</p>.Iran's president says immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war.<p>Continuous monitoring of global developments to protect consumer and industry interests is the key focus of the government, they said.</p>.<p>On March 12, Modi said that the war in West Asia has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, posing a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience, and increased public awareness.</p>.<p>The prime minister emphasised that his government is working relentlessly to address disruptions that have emerged in international supply chains.</p>.<p>"Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," Modi said.</p>.<p>The prime minister has spoken to many global leaders since the West Asia conflict started on February 28, with the US and Israel attacking Iran.</p>.<p>Iran has retaliated by attacking Israel and several of its Gulf neighbours.</p>.<p>Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships have been allowed by Iran to cross it.</p>.<p>The blockade has resulted in severe disruptions in energy supply to many countries, including India.</p>.<p>Since the conflict, Modi has had telephonic conversations with leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France, Malaysia, Israel and Iran. </p>