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West Asia conflict: PM Modi calls ministerial meeting to review energy situation

The focus of the meeting is to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country, and the government is taking proactive steps to this end, sources said.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWest AsiaNarendra Modi Stadium

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