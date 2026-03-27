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West Asia conflict | PM Modi chairs meeting with state CMs as Iran war rages on, bats for 'Team India' spirit

This is the first time that the prime minister held such a meeting with the chief ministers on the West Asia conflict which started on February 28 with the attack by the US-Israel on Iran.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWest Asiawarchief ministers

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