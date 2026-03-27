<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with chief ministers of all but poll-bound states Friday regarding their preparedness and plans in the wake of the West Asia conflict even as the war over Iran continues to rage on. </p>.<p>The virtual meeting was aimed at ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India', official sources said.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-3946203">Track LIVE updates of West Asia conflict here</a></strong></em></p>.<p>This is the first time that the prime minister held such a meeting with the chief ministers on the West Asia conflict which started on February 28 with the attack by the US-Israel on Iran. Iran also retaliated by firing on its Gulf neighbours and Israel.</p>.<p>Those chief ministers who attended the meeting included N Chandra Babu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Omar Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) among others.</p>.Explained | With top figures dead, who is now running Iran?.<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah were also present in the meeting.</p><p>"The prime minister interacted with the chief ministers through video conferencing on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict and reviewed preparedness and plans of the states. The meeting focused on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India," a source said.</p>.<p>The chief ministers of election-bound states were not part of this meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).</p>.<p>The Cabinet Secretariat is going to hold a separate meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.</p>.<p>Urging patience, restraint and vigilance, and cautioning against those who may seek to exploit the situation by spreading falsehoods, engaging in black-marketing or hoarding, Modi appealed to all state governments to ensure strict monitoring and swift action against such elements.</p><p>The all-party meeting held on Wednesday also saw the government informing the parties that its prime concern is ensuring the security of the Indian diaspora living in the Gulf region and fulfilling domestic energy needs. On that count, the government said it has been successful so far.</p>