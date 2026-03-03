Menu
West Asia conflict: PM Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman, Crown Prince of Kuwait

Modi has also spoken to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 14:06 IST
