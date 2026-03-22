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West Asia conflict: PM Modi takes stock of fuel, power, fertiliser supply

Government sources said the focus of the meeting was on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWest Asia

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