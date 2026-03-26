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West Asia conflict: PM Modi to interact with CMs; review preparedness, plans

The initiative is aimed at ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India', the sources said.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsUSIranNarendra ModiWest Asiawar

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