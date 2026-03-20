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West Asia conflict | Six Indians lost their lives in 'various incidents': MEA

He said, 'We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Mission in Riyadh is closely co-ordinating with local authorities for the early return of the mortal remains to India.'
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsMinistry of External AffairsWest Asia

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