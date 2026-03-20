<p>New Delhi: With one more Indian killed in an Iranian attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/riyadh/">Riyadh</a> this week, the total number of Indian fatalities in Gulf countries has risen to six since the conflicts started in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> three weeks ago.</p><p>"We received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national, during an attack in Riyadh on March 18," Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan told media people. He, however, did not elaborate upon the circumstances of this death.</p><p>Mahajan also said that a total six Indian nationals have lost their lives since the start of war and one was missing in different Gulf countries.</p><p>"Our mission in Riyadh is in touch with the family and closely coordinating with local authorities for the early return of the mortal remains to India," he said.</p>.West Asia conflict kills two more Indians in Oman drone strike, toll goes up to five.<p>On Friday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-embassy">Indian Embassy</a> in Riyadh also said that an Indian national was killed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saudi-arabia">Saudi Arabia</a> due to the "recent events of March 18".</p><p>Earlier the Indian embassy said alerts were received by residents in Riyadh and some other regions on Wednesday. "The Indian community is advised to remain calm and composed," the embassy said.</p><p>"Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," he said.</p><p>The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israel combine launched military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Since February 28, around three lakh passengers have returned from the region to India, Mahajan said.</p>