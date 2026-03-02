Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

West Asia conflict: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh set up 24x7 helpline amid crisis

The Control Room will function round-the-clock to facilitate necessary coordination and extend assistance as required.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 16:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsWorld newsWest AsiaAandhra PradeshTelangana News

Follow us on :

Follow Us