<p>Governments in both Telugu states are closely monitoring the situation in the affected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East </a>countries. At Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, in response to inquiries from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telanagana">Telangana</a> citizens stranded abroad and their families, the state has set up a 24x7 Control Room to coordinate assistance. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh is taking steps to safeguard Telugu people overseas. NRI Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas noted that the state is tracking disruptions, including airport issues that are inconveniencing passengers.</p><p>The Control Room will function round-the-clock to facilitate necessary coordination and extend assistance as required.</p><p>Telangana citizens presently residing in the region, or their family members in Telangana, may contact the Control Room in case of distress, travel disruptions, or other emergency situations.</p><p><strong>24×7 Control Room Contact Numbers<br></strong><em><strong>(Operating from Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi)<br></strong></em><br>Smt. Vandana Barua<br>PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head<br>+91 9871999044<br><br>Sri C.H. Chakravarthi<br>Public Relations Officer<br>+91 9958322143<br><br>Sri Javed Husain<br>Liaison Officer<br>9910014749<br><br>Sri Rakshit Naik<br>Liaison Officer<br>+91 9643723157<br></p><p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure the safe return of people stranded in war-affected countries. He reviewed the situation at the camp office with RTGS officials and representatives of APNRT.</p>.Centre fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in Gulf region: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.<p>The Chief Minister instructed officials to coordinate with the Central Government to facilitate the return of people from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuwait">Kuwait</a>. He directed authorities to immediately contact those stranded due to the war and flight cancellations and extend necessary assistance without delay.</p><p>He emphasised that APNRT and RTGS should work in close coordination on relief measures and continuously monitor the situation. Officials were also instructed to remain in constant touch with the Centre and Indian embassies in the respective countries.</p><p>The Chief Minister assured that the Andhra Pradesh Government stands firmly committed to extending support to stranded people and, in coordination with APNRT, has initiated measures for the safety of Telugu people in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf-countries">Gulf countries</a>. He advised stranded people not to panic and to take shelter in protected areas until airports reopen and flight services resume.</p><p><strong>The Chief Minister said a 24/7 helpline has been set up:</strong></p><p><em>Helpline: 0863-2340678</em></p><p><em>WhatsApp: 85000 27678</em></p><p>Temporary accommodation is being arranged through APNRT coordinators. Upon being contacted, APNRT will provide immediate assistance and support to Non-Resident Telugus.</p><p><strong>In addition to the helpline numbers, the following contact details are available:</strong></p><p><em>Email: helpline@apnrts.com</em></p><p><em>Email: support@apnrts.com</em></p><p><em>Email: info@apnrts.com</em></p><p><em>Website: https://apnrts.ap.gov.in</em></p>