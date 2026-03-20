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West Asia conflict to push up pesticide input costs by 20-25%, warns industry body

The industry body also flagged the risk of counterfeit and substandard products entering the market amid supply gaps.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsAgriculturefarmerInflationWest AsiawarMiddle EastPesticide

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